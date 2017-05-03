California Environmental Law & Policy Update - April 2017 #4

Apr 28 President Trump signed an executive order Friday that aims to expand offshore drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, and to assess whether energy exploration can take place in marine sanctuaries in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. The "America-First Offshore Energy Strategy" would make millions of acres of federal waters eligible for oil and gas leasing, just four months after former President Obama withdrew these areas from possible development.

