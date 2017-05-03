California Environmental Law & Policy Update - April 2017 #4
Apr 28 President Trump signed an executive order Friday that aims to expand offshore drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans, and to assess whether energy exploration can take place in marine sanctuaries in the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. The "America-First Offshore Energy Strategy" would make millions of acres of federal waters eligible for oil and gas leasing, just four months after former President Obama withdrew these areas from possible development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC