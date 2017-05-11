BWW Preview: San Diego's Ling Ends Te...

BWW Preview: San Diego's Ling Ends Tenure on High Note

On May 26, 27 and 28, 2017, longtime Music Director Jahja Ling will take his final bows with the San Diego Symphony. Ling's dedication in building the orchestra into a major symphonic force has won him many devotees, among both audiences and the orchestra's fine musicians.

