BWW Preview: San Diego's Ling Ends Tenure on High Note
On May 26, 27 and 28, 2017, longtime Music Director Jahja Ling will take his final bows with the San Diego Symphony. Ling's dedication in building the orchestra into a major symphonic force has won him many devotees, among both audiences and the orchestra's fine musicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC