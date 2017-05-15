Brace for Chaos if U.S Expands Airlin...

Brace for Chaos if U.S Expands Airline Laptop Ban

9 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The trans-Atlantic flight could soon become a gadget-free zone if U.S. officials press forward with a security ban on laptop computers and other larger electronic devices on airline flights from Europe. Carriers are bracing for operational chaos at European airports after the Department of Homeland Security said last week it might expand to Europe a ban imposed in March on U.S.-bound flights from 10 Middle Eastern airports. The new security protocol could mean longer security lines, heightened delays, boarding gate confusion, and yet more hassles for fliers.

