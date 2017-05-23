Boston University Tanglewood Institute Sets 2017 Summer Programming
Boston University Tanglewood Institute - one of this country's premiere summer training programs for young musicians - announces its 2017 programs and events today. The 2017 BUTI summer season, which will take place at Tanglewood and on the BUTI campus in Lenox, MA, June 18-August 12, features concert and recital programming throughout the Berkshires; a new Electroacoustic Composition Workshop; a new Junior Strings Intensive for students ages 10-13; workshops led by distinguished performers and teachers from Boston University College of Fine Arts and the Boston Symphony Orchestra ; Visiting Artists cellist Lynn Harrell and composers Nadia Sirota and Nico Muhly ; and rich programs of learning and performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC