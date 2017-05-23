Boston University Tanglewood Institute Sets 2017 Summer Programming

Boston University Tanglewood Institute - one of this country's premiere summer training programs for young musicians - announces its 2017 programs and events today. The 2017 BUTI summer season, which will take place at Tanglewood and on the BUTI campus in Lenox, MA, June 18-August 12, features concert and recital programming throughout the Berkshires; a new Electroacoustic Composition Workshop; a new Junior Strings Intensive for students ages 10-13; workshops led by distinguished performers and teachers from Boston University College of Fine Arts and the Boston Symphony Orchestra ; Visiting Artists cellist Lynn Harrell and composers Nadia Sirota and Nico Muhly ; and rich programs of learning and performance.

