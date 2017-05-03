Booming Diabetes leads to Hike in Asi...

Booming Diabetes leads to Hike in Asia-Pacific Diabetic Retinopathy Market

Asia-Pacific Diabetic Retinopathy Market by Type of Treatment drug, Intraocular Steroid Injection, Laser Surgery and Vitrectomy), By Indication and Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy ), By End Users and by Region - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts "Asia-Pacific Diabetic Retinopathy Market" research report, published by Market Data Forecast delineates that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.94% to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2021, from USD 1.46 billion in 2016, which amounts to a cumulative growth of USD 0.69 billion. Diabetic retinopathy is an ailment that arises in people suffering from diabetes.

