Bonobo's beats make a Sunday show feel like Friday night at First Ave

Brighton, U.K.-based Bonobo played an energizing 100-minute set to a sold-out crowd Sunday night at First Avenue's Mainroom. Bonobo is known for lush, somewhat melancholy, downtempo albums of reliably high quality , but his performance Sunday night was notably less moody and decidedly more danceable than his recordings and his last Minneapolis performance back in 2014 .

