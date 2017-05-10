Big LED Lighting From a Little Package

Big LED Lighting From a Little Package

Long a player in the off-road realm, PIAA has earned a reputation for quality and performance, so we had high expectations of its new RF Series LED bars featuring what the company calls RFT, or reflector facing technology. The RFT design features rearward-facing high-quality CREE LEDs rather than the more traditional forward-facing design.

