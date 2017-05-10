Big LED Lighting From a Little Package
Long a player in the off-road realm, PIAA has earned a reputation for quality and performance, so we had high expectations of its new RF Series LED bars featuring what the company calls RFT, or reflector facing technology. The RFT design features rearward-facing high-quality CREE LEDs rather than the more traditional forward-facing design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC