Best Friend - "Full Colour"
Just released today, "Full Colour" is an ideal chill-inducer for the upcoming long weekend, with a summer-y tranquility that can serve as a reprieve within the crowded midst. The work of Best Friend - a production trio from London who slice up old 12-inches and YouTube videos and reassemble them into summery, soulful chill hop beats - the track features on their new mixtape Weekend With Best Friend .
