Best Friend - "Full Colour"

Best Friend - "Full Colour"

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Obscure Sound

Just released today, "Full Colour" is an ideal chill-inducer for the upcoming long weekend, with a summer-y tranquility that can serve as a reprieve within the crowded midst. The work of Best Friend - a production trio from London who slice up old 12-inches and YouTube videos and reassemble them into summery, soulful chill hop beats - the track features on their new mixtape Weekend With Best Friend .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Obscure Sound.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May 14 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC