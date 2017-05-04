Bedrock SCC controller receives Achil...

Bedrock SCC controller receives Achilles certification

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Control Design

Back in the '80s and '90s, when 20 free-standing doors of relay logic panels, lined up in a row, would be replaced by a five-door PLC and power panel with four large racks full of about 1,000 I/O points, it made sense to resist distributed I/O It's not okay to grab the nearest roll of wire off the shelf and begin to wire a control panel or machine. There are many requirements to follow, including ampacity, color and many other characteristics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Control Design.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,778,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC