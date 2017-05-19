Barcelona's new kits for 2017-18 leak...

Barcelona's new kits for 2017-18 leaked? What Messi and Neymar will be wearing next season

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

The Catalunya club will reportedly wear this collection of jerseys next season, some of which look noticeably different to their current attire Barcelona's new kits for 2017-18 have been leaked, according to Spanish outlet Sport , which obtained an image of the new style and sponsors on all three outfits. The traditional blue and red vertical stripes have reportedly been altered to change size across the kit whilst maintaining a symmetrical pattern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May 14 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,008 • Total comments across all topics: 281,151,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC