Barcelona's new kits for 2017-18 leaked? What Messi and Neymar will be wearing next season
The Catalunya club will reportedly wear this collection of jerseys next season, some of which look noticeably different to their current attire Barcelona's new kits for 2017-18 have been leaked, according to Spanish outlet Sport , which obtained an image of the new style and sponsors on all three outfits. The traditional blue and red vertical stripes have reportedly been altered to change size across the kit whilst maintaining a symmetrical pattern.
