Asteroids and Earthquakes Has a Secret Weapon to Turn People on to Bass Music: Waffles

Multi-hyphenate David Westbom of Synaptik Events was sailing smoothly as he coordinated his first show of 2017 last February at Union Nightclub. Underground Bay Area bass producer Andrei "Andreilien" Olenev was set to headline along with fellow bass-head Ambrus "AMB" Deak, who was eager to play his first Los Angeles show since freshly immigrating from Hungary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.