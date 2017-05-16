Asteroids and Earthquakes Has a Secre...

Asteroids and Earthquakes Has a Secret Weapon to Turn People on to Bass Music: Waffles

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: LA Weekly

Multi-hyphenate David Westbom of Synaptik Events was sailing smoothly as he coordinated his first show of 2017 last February at Union Nightclub. Underground Bay Area bass producer Andrei "Andreilien" Olenev was set to headline along with fellow bass-head Ambrus "AMB" Deak, who was eager to play his first Los Angeles show since freshly immigrating from Hungary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC