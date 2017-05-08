Article Image
Tucked away in one of Exeter's historic buildings is a company creating cutting edge digital technology. Mirada is exporting its specialist software products across Latin America from a converted 19th century quayside warehouse at Kings Wharf on Exeter quay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is South Devon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC