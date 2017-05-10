Army beefs up cyber-defense unit as i...

Army beefs up cyber-defense unit as it gives up idea of unified cyber command

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The Israel Defense Forces is officially abandoning plans for a unified Cyber Command meant to bring the military's online activities under one roof, keeping its cyber-defense arm separate from its intelligence collection division, in a reorganization the army says reflects improved electronic warfare capabilities, a senior official said Sunday. At the beginning of his tenure as IDF chief of staff in 2015, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) 18 hr thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC