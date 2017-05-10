Army beefs up cyber-defense unit as it gives up idea of unified cyber command
The Israel Defense Forces is officially abandoning plans for a unified Cyber Command meant to bring the military's online activities under one roof, keeping its cyber-defense arm separate from its intelligence collection division, in a reorganization the army says reflects improved electronic warfare capabilities, a senior official said Sunday. At the beginning of his tenure as IDF chief of staff in 2015, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC