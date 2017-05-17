ARISE Festival Announces Headliners

ARISE Music Festival tops 2017's outstanding lineup with the addition of Lettuce and SunSquabi to join fellow headliners ranging from hip-hop to funk, reggae to rock, folk to electronic for anticipated The 5th Year Celebration at the beautiful Sunrise Ranch. ARISE's 2017 headliners also include Atmosphere , TIPPER , Beats Antique , Ani DiFranco , Rising Appalachia , The Expendables , and Brother Ali as well as over 200 performances, presentations and more across seven stages this August 4-6.

