Air to play at The Greek Theatre in June

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? French duo AIR , will return to the music scene after not touring since 2010, and will be making a stop at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles on June 25. The group, which has been a huge influence in the electronic, rock scene, have hints of all different kinds of music in their sound, including classical music, classic rock and French pop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.