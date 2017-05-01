Ai 'So High - I Can Touch The Sky'
The brainchild of Robin Appleton-founder of underground cult psych/prog band Cranium Pie and Tronsonic , unique tape-sampled virtual synthesizers-Ai is a collective of friends and collaborators, including Will White of Propellerheads, who contributed ideas and new mixes to Paradigmension , a 17-track album of electronic soul. The hard-to-define release was originally conceived as a soundtrack project for TV and film and was built around Appleton's home-made Tronsonic samples, as he explains: "I've always loved the sound of synths recorded onto tape-early Kraftwerk LPs, Radiophonic Workshop, 50s sci-fi b-movie fx.
