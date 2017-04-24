Afrojack, Lil Uzi Vert to perform at Baltimore's Moonrise Festival

Lil Uzi Vert, photographed here performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 23, is scheduled to perform at the Moonrise Festival in Baltimore in August. Lil Uzi Vert, photographed here performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 23, is scheduled to perform at the Moonrise Festival in Baltimore in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.