A milestone worth the wait

FOR well over a decade, Vanessa Slattery has been a strong contributor on and off the court for South West District Football Netball League club Cavendish. Today the passionate netballer plays her 200th match for the Bloods, a milestone the 32-year-old never thought would be reached Slattery retired from playing at the end of last season, but as the new season rolled around, the now A reserve goal attack does not regret her decision.

