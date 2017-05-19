'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in Shakes...

'A Midsummer Night's Dream' in Shakespeare's words and Mendelssohn's music in DSO ReMix concert

With the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Soluna Festival circling the theme of "dreams and illusions" this year, what could be a better fit than Mendelssohn's magical music for A Midsummer Night's Dream ? And there it was--at least most of it--Friday night, in one of the DSO's shorter and more informal ReMix concerts at the Dallas City Performance Hall. Organizers of Soluna had the smart idea of presenting Mendelssohn's music interspersed with--and sometimes, as intended, accompanying--excerpts of the Shakespeare play.

