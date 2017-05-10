5 best Daft Punk lyrics

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Daft Punk , the robot dance rockers from France, have undeniably become legends in the music industry since their formation in 1993.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.