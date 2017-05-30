$30.5m boost to fisheries management

$30.5m boost to fisheries management

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

A significant boost of $30.5 million of operating funding over the next four years in Budget 2017 will upgrade and modernise the fisheries management system, including the roll-out of cameras, monitoring, and electronic reporting on all commercial vessels, Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says. "This funding will help introduce the world-leading Integrated Electronic Monitoring and Reporting System , which will give us arguably the most transparent and accountable commercial fishery anywhere in the world," Mr Guy says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May 14 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC