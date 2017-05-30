$30.5m boost to fisheries management
A significant boost of $30.5 million of operating funding over the next four years in Budget 2017 will upgrade and modernise the fisheries management system, including the roll-out of cameras, monitoring, and electronic reporting on all commercial vessels, Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says. "This funding will help introduce the world-leading Integrated Electronic Monitoring and Reporting System , which will give us arguably the most transparent and accountable commercial fishery anywhere in the world," Mr Guy says.
