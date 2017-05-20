2017 Impreza: Polite control in a sty...

2017 Impreza: Polite control in a stylish, all-new ride

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Small hatchback, AWD 2.0L horizontally-opposed Boxer DOHC engine Continuously variable transmission with sport shift Steering responsive headlights EyeSight Driver-Assist System: Pre-collision braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning & lane sway warning, and pre-collision throttle management system Subaru Starlink 8.0 multimedia nav system with Harman/Kardon speaker system 5 Year/60k Powertrain Limited Warranty 3 Year/36k Basic & Roadside Assistance. 31 mpg MSRP: Around $30.2k, pictured I can think of only slightly better weeks that make it clear why Subarus are popular cars for the Colorado lifestyle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,716,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC