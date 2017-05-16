16:56 413 new road-building machineri...

16:56 413 new road-building machineries bought on grants in Kyrgyzstan in 2016

4 asphalt-concrete equipments were purchased in Kyrgyzstan at the expense of grants, 3 asphalt-concrete equipments -- at the expense of the state budget, In addition, a pilot project to install 2 electronic weight control points on the Bishkek-Osh and Bishkek-Naryn-Torugart roads was implemented, the report says.

