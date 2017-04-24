Young People Across Wrexham Urged to Make Their Voices Heard in Local Consultation
Young people aged up to 25 years old and living in Wrexham are invited to put forward their thoughts on Wrexham Council's Participation Strategy for 2017 - 2020. The Participation Strategy sets out how the council wants to make sure the voices of young people are always heard when it comes to important decisions.
