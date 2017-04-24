What's going on Thursday?
Pinegrove, Hovvdy, Lomelda @ Bowery Ballroom Pinegrove had one of the best breakthrough indie rock albums of last year with Cardinal , and they continue to rise in the world. Tonight they play Bowery Ballroom and Sunday they play MHOW, and both are sold out.
