Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp
DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,685 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 16,795 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC