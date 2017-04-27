Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Position Re...

Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Position Reduced by Dupont Capital Management Corp

13 hrs ago

DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,685 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 16,795 shares during the period.

