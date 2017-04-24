TiVo enhances Turner Emea Epg
Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Turner will utilise services from TiVo's new Studio, Broadcast and Network Metadata Packages to manage the company's electronic programme guide metadata distribution and service, which covers 44 EMEA channels. Turner's 200+ customers of its channel schedules and programming information will receive the data services, facilitating the delivery of a richer and more engaging content discovery experience for viewers.
