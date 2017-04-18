Thievery Corporation Kept the Vibes A...

Thievery Corporation Kept the Vibes A Mile High

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: 303 Magazine

Thievery Corporation has been making music for over 20 years, a milestone complimented with the talent of Rob Garza, Eric Hilton and other various artists that help make up the collective. Their role in the music scene continues to showcase their expertise, especially after the release of their new album The Temple of I & I. Though the album was recorded in Jamaica and reflected the legacy of reggae dub conceived there, their stop at the Fillmore on Friday night highlighted their worldly and cultural sound - something that continues to allow Thievery Corporation to tour successfully.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 303 Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,523,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC