Thievery Corporation Kept the Vibes A Mile High
Thievery Corporation has been making music for over 20 years, a milestone complimented with the talent of Rob Garza, Eric Hilton and other various artists that help make up the collective. Their role in the music scene continues to showcase their expertise, especially after the release of their new album The Temple of I & I. Though the album was recorded in Jamaica and reflected the legacy of reggae dub conceived there, their stop at the Fillmore on Friday night highlighted their worldly and cultural sound - something that continues to allow Thievery Corporation to tour successfully.
