The Chemical Brothers' Tom Rowlands to Compose Original Music for Life of Galileo

BAFTA winner Joe Wright's production of Brecht's masterwork Life of Galileo will be accompanied by an original score composed by Tom Rowlands, founding member of the English electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers. Joe and Tom first collaborated on the 2011 feature film, Hanna.

