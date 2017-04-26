The Armenian genocide is still being denied: "This human...
Salon talks to the maker of a new documentary "Intent to Destroy," about the making of a film on Turkish atrocities What if, back in the '90s, the U.S. State Department had leaned on Steven Spielberg and asked him to not make his movie "Schindler's List" because it would upset our NATO ally Germany? But that's the question director Joe Berlinger asked when he recently discussed his new film, "Intent to Destroy," a documentary that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday.
