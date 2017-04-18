Television and electronics recycling collection
On Saturday, April 22, the Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca Joint Solid Waste District is sponsoring the Television & Electronics recycling collection. The event is open to Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca County residents, including all residents of Bellevue and Fostoria.
