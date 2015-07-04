Stream Carl Craig's 'Versus' Project ...

Stream Carl Craig's 'Versus' Project in Full

Next Friday, May 5, Carl Craig will release his new album Versus , an adaptation of Craig's techno masterpieces into powerful reimagined orchestral versions, on InFinA© . Prior to its release, NPR's First Listen is streaming Versus in full, Versus originally premiered in 2008, with a unique live debut at La CitA© de La Musique, Paris, where Carl Craig was joined by Les SiA cles orchestra conducted by FranA ois-Xavier Roth, Moritz von Oswald, and Francesco Tristano, who arranged and orchestrated all the tracks.

