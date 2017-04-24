Scoop: the Twins: Happily Ever After? on Freeform - Monday, May 8, 2017
After much preparation and some health scares, Haley and Emily finally get the chance to audition for what they hope is their big break, in the summer season finale of "The Bachelor" spin-off "The Twins: Happily Ever After?," airing MONDAY, MAY 8 , on Freeform. In the episode "Double Trouble - Part 2," Haley and Emily work hard to practice their dance skills in anticipation of their big audition, but after major back issues a doctor puts them through a series of tests to determine if they need career-ending surgery.
