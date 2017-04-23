Roni Size still on the scene 20 years on
THIS YEAR, Bristolian DJ Roni Size will celebrate the 20th anniversary of New Forms, the ground-breaking drum and bass album which put the producer on the map. In celebration of this milestone event, Size will be taking to the stage to perform tracks from the album, some of which he has never performed before.
