Republican Rep. in New Hampshire Tied to Creation of Misogynist Reddit Thread

The horrifying misogynist Reddit thread, The Red Pill , has long been a hub of activity for men's rights activists who are threatened by any perceived progress made by women in the long slog for equality. Now The Daily Beast has revealed that Republican Rep. Robert Fisher of New Hampshire's email address has been linked via various usernames and URLs to the creation of the hateful forum where conversations about women's lack of intellect and usefulness abound alongside rape denial posts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Advocate.