Pulse Announces 15th Annual User Group Conference in Nashville, TN

Pulse Systems, Inc. , an industry-leading provider of Electronic Health Record , Practice Management and Revenue Cycle Management solutions, today announced its 15th annual User Group meeting, that will kick off this week in Nashville, TN. Taking place April 19-22, the event will bring together Pulse users from across the United States to deliver key industry insights and information to clients about prevalent topics in healthcare IT, including MACRA, advanced reporting and navigating the new payment structure.

