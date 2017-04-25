Pretty Little Liars Launches Final Season as No. 1 TV Telecast Across Key Demos

On the heels of its breakout success with the binge launch of "Beyond," FreeForm has again satiated the appetite of its robust digital audience making available new Bella Thorne drama "Famous In Love" for binge-viewing across key platforms, generating a network-record 4.8 million starts in its first five days and reaching an additional 5.5 million Total Viewers on linear TV for a combined 10.3 million Total Views to date. This impressively makes "Famous In Love" the strongest digital start ever for a series in the network's history, and when combined with "Pretty Little Liars," the week of 4/7/17 now ranks as Freeform's best week on Owned digital platforms in almost 4 years - since week of 8/26/13.

