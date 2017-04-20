Pallister government quietly shutters agency responsible for environmental protection programs

"The Pallister government needs to be open about why it's shutting down this agency," said NDP environment critic Rob Altemeyer in the release. "At a time when it's more important than ever to preserve our environment, is this a sign the government no longer wants to invest in the future of our children?" According to the NDP's release, the agency provided oversight of all 12 of the "Producer Responsibility Organizations" that reduce waste from landfill, such as blue boxes, waste oil and electronic waste.

