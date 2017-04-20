Pallister government quietly shutters...

Pallister government quietly shutters agency responsible for environmental protection programs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: CBC News

"The Pallister government needs to be open about why it's shutting down this agency," said NDP environment critic Rob Altemeyer in the release. "At a time when it's more important than ever to preserve our environment, is this a sign the government no longer wants to invest in the future of our children?" According to the NDP's release, the agency provided oversight of all 12 of the "Producer Responsibility Organizations" that reduce waste from landfill, such as blue boxes, waste oil and electronic waste.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC