Optimo's Underspreche Debuts on Mule ...

Optimo's Underspreche Debuts on Mule Musiq

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: XLR8R

The Underspreche duo emerged in 2016 following a series of releases on Optimo Music -their very first 12" Split EP with Muslimgauze, the first solo 12" Subterrenus , and their debut album Invito Alla Danza . Their productions owe a minimal yet contaminated aesthetics, often exalted by the duo's female opera voice or other reworked vocals coming from diverse worlds and cultures, such as India and Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) 19 hr mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC