Optimo's Underspreche Debuts on Mule Musiq
The Underspreche duo emerged in 2016 following a series of releases on Optimo Music -their very first 12" Split EP with Muslimgauze, the first solo 12" Subterrenus , and their debut album Invito Alla Danza . Their productions owe a minimal yet contaminated aesthetics, often exalted by the duo's female opera voice or other reworked vocals coming from diverse worlds and cultures, such as India and Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC