Optimo's Underspreche Debuts on Mule Musiq

The Underspreche duo emerged in 2016 following a series of releases on Optimo Music -their very first 12" Split EP with Muslimgauze, the first solo 12" Subterrenus , and their debut album Invito Alla Danza . Their productions owe a minimal yet contaminated aesthetics, often exalted by the duo's female opera voice or other reworked vocals coming from diverse worlds and cultures, such as India and Africa.

