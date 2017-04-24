New study says country music mentions drugs more than any other genre ...
According to a recent study by Addictions.com , country music mentions drugs more than any other musical genre, with the most-referenced drug being marijuana. Those results may come as a shock to some listeners who assumed that rap or hip-hop music might reference drugs more, but 1.6 percent of all country music surveyed by Addictions.com 's Song Meanings Application Programming Interface references drugs on average, compared to less than 1.3 percent on average in hip-hop music.
