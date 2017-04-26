Manage electronic signatures painlessly

Boing Boing proudly welcomes our new sponsor Eversign : Legally binding electronic signatures at work, at home or on the go! Taking your company paperless is a wonderful goal, but without a fantastic electronic signature system you will create problems faster than you solve them. Enter Eversign! Eversign is a full-suite electronic document management system non-pariel! Beyond merely allowing you to identify signature blocks on documents, and securely send documents to another signing party, Eversign adds a world of features and integration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.