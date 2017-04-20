Making Sense of Advanced Payment Models

Making Sense of Advanced Payment Models

The American Society of Clinical Oncology has developed the Patient-Centered Oncology Payment model with the hope that PCOP will be accepted by CMS as an advanced alternative payment model, and become available to medical oncologists as an alternative to the Merit-based Incentive Payment System. The repeal of the Sustainable Growth Rate and its replacement with the Medicare Access and CHIP [Children's Health Insurance Program] Reauthorization Act of 2015 authorized CMS to establish the new Quality Payment Program to promote the transition of medical payments from volume to value.

