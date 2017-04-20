Listening Post: Lake South/Cave Circles/Robyn Hitchcock/Mastadon

Already well-recognised for his work with the now defunct Urbantramper and the very much alive Wellington Sea Shanty Society, Lake South's debut solo album If You're Born On An Island The Ocean Heals You is everything we have come to expect from the Silver Scroll nominee and Critics Choice Finalist. The biggest surprise comes early on the opening track Warmth/The Akaroa Road , where South uses a vocoder to give his voice an eerie "warmth" before bursting into a natural vocal about the power of nature to heal broken hearts while riding along a wave of synthesisers that are reminiscent of ex-Tangerine Dream's Christopher Franke.

