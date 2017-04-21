Kraftwerk announces elaborate series of live '3-D' sets
Today, honorary Detroiters Kraftwerk announced the imminent release of a multi-disc live set in several formats which captures the 3-D sets that enchanted Detroiters when they performed it here, first at the Masonic in 2015 and then at Movement last year. We were stunned by how gorgeous the show was.
