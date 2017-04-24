Israel's F-35s may have already flown a combat mission against...
Israel received three F-35s from the US on Tuesday, bringing its total inventory of the revolutionary fighter up to five, but according to a French journalist citing French intelligence reports, Israeli F-35s have already carried out combat missions in Syria. In the Air Forces Monthly, Thomas Newdick summarized a report from Georges Malbrunot at France's Le Figaro newspaper saying Israel took its F-35s out on a combat mission just one month after receiving them from the US.
