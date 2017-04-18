if music could talk: If music could talk - April 16 2017, Segment 1
Willie Mitchell "Groovin'" - from Solid Soul The Young Rascals "Groovin'" Bonobo "7th Sevens" - from Migration PJ Harvey "The Wheel" - from The Hope Six Demolition Project IAMX "Walk with the Noise" - from The Unified Field Neil Young "John Oaks" - from Peace Trail - 2016 Bob Marley & The Wailers "Baby We've Got a Date " - from Catch a Fire Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band "Sun Showers" - from Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band Jay Som "1 Billion Dogs" - from Everybody Works M Said and Les Remaja "Temasa Ria" - from Pop Yeh Yeh Wrathchild America "Time" - from Climbin' the Walls Leon Larregui "Lattice" - from Voluma The Chamanas "Pueblito" - from Once Once Juana Molina "Cosoco" - from Cosoco - Single My Bloody Valentine "I Only Said" - from Loveless Kishi Bashi "Bright Whites" - from 151A Bomba Estereo "Somos Dos" - from Amanecer Gorillaz "Andromeda " - from Humanz Bjork "Karvel ... (more)
