ICE puts electronic monitoring anklet on Peruvian woman as she fights deportation

18 hrs ago

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an electronic-monitoring anklet on Elsa Congachi de Ayala, a 46-year-old mother of three from Peru who was facing a deportation order this week. The federal agency is giving her and her lawyer more time to challenge the deportation notice.

