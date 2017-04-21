Honeywell Boosting China's Auto Indus...

Honeywell Boosting China's Auto Industry Now And In The Future

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Auto Channel

At Auto Shanghai 2017, Honeywell is showcasing its latest gasoline turbocharger technology that can help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 10 percent and also improve fuel economy as well as a number of innovative electric boosting products capable of achieving even further fuel economy and emissions reductions in fun-to-drive vehicles. The newly developed software can provide cyber security and vehicle diagnosis solutions to connected vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC