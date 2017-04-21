Honeywell Boosting China's Auto Industry Now And In The Future

At Auto Shanghai 2017, Honeywell is showcasing its latest gasoline turbocharger technology that can help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 10 percent and also improve fuel economy as well as a number of innovative electric boosting products capable of achieving even further fuel economy and emissions reductions in fun-to-drive vehicles. The newly developed software can provide cyber security and vehicle diagnosis solutions to connected vehicles.

