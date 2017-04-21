Honeywell Boosting China's Auto Industry Now And In The Future
At Auto Shanghai 2017, Honeywell is showcasing its latest gasoline turbocharger technology that can help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 10 percent and also improve fuel economy as well as a number of innovative electric boosting products capable of achieving even further fuel economy and emissions reductions in fun-to-drive vehicles. The newly developed software can provide cyber security and vehicle diagnosis solutions to connected vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC