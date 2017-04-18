Goldie Releases Burial Remix Of 'Inner City Life'

Goldie has released a remix of "Inner City Life," his landmark drum and bass song from 1995's Timeless , by none other than Burial . Those familiar with Burial could reasonably expect his regrind to smooth out and quell Goldie's signature rave-pachinko; instead it doubles down on the freneticism, with the foregrounded patina of a dusty vinyl record.

