Glowing highlight to cap off International Balloon Challenge
Pristine weather conditions in the last couple of days have seen balloons take to the sky over Canowindra for the town's International Balloon Challenge. The forecast looks set to be fine in the lead up to Saturday night's Balloon Glow at Canowindra Sports Oval, with thousands expected to make their way to the village to check out the competition and for the night markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Western Daily.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC